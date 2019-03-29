Indian Maritime University invites applications for UG/PG courses

Indian Maritime University is a University which is boarded under the Ministry if shipping. The university has now invited applications for the admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses to its campuses and affiliated institutes.

The admission to the UG, PG and Research courses will be decided on the basis of a common Entrance test, conducted online. The CET will be conducted on June 1 between 11 am and 2 pm.

The registration process will start from April 1 and will conclude on May 5.

Registration Fee for the enrolment is 1000 ( GENERAL) and 700 ( OBC / SC/ ST) candidates.