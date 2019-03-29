IPL LIVE UPDATES; Rajasthan Royals have a fine start against Sunrises.

Rajasthan Royals who had won the toss and elected to bat first have lost their first wicket. Ajin K Rahane with 23 runs of 24 deliveries and Sanju V Samson 16 out of 25 deliveries have been on the field.

The team has lost the wicket of Jose Butler under the spell of Rashed Khan.

It was on 4th over that Royals had lost Butler. He was clean bowled by Rashed. Keyn Williamson who had a came back to Sunrisers is playing in this match. He was withdrawn from the team because of severe injury.

THE SQUAD

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Jose Butler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gautam, Jofra Acher, Jaydev Unadhed, Sreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Sunrisers: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson (captain), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahabaz Nadeem.