IPL UPDATES; Sunrisers Hydrabad vs Rajasthan Royals; Rajasthan has won the toss and elected to bat first

Rajasthan Royals has now won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is conducted in Hyderabad’s home crowd. Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson has returned to the squad cured of the injuries. Shahabaz Nadeem will play his first IPL of this season. Shakib Al Hasan and Deepak Hooda were released form the team for private concerns.

SQUAD

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Jose Butler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gautam, Jofra Acher, Jaydev Unadhed, Sreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Sunrisers: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson (captain), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahabaz Nadeem.