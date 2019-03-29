K.Surendran will win with huge margin; Will support K.Surendran, says P.C.George

P.C.George MLA has confirmed that in the coming Lok Sabha election he and his party will support BJP candidate K.Surendran in Pathanamthitta constituency. Meanwhile, K.Surendran met P.C.George at his residence in Eerattupetta.

P.C.George has made it clear that his party Kerala Janpaksham will support BJP in Pathanamthitta. In other constituencies, the decision will be informed later. He claimed that Surendran will win the election with a huge margin. He also revealed that he withdrew from fighting election because he wants Surendran to win.

It has been rumoured that Kerala Janpaksham will join BJP led NDA.