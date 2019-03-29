Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Asked to Pose Without Underwear

Kangana Ranaut recently revealed on a show that she was once asked to dress without underwear, in just a robe for a photoshoot for a Pahlaj Nihalani film.

Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You, Boss. They had a photo shoot where they gave me a robe to wear and no undergarments. So I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness.”

She went on to share, “They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can’t do this.I actually went through the photo shoot, but then I disappeared. I changed my number.”

When a magazine got in touch with Pahlaj Nihalani, he hit back at her, saying that “she should not play with me” or he would retaliate in kind. He also clarified that I Love You Boss was “never a porn film”.

“I had spent one-and-a-half crore on that picture advertisement and shot for three songs. She did the reading post the photoshoot, but with my advertisement and the poster, she got Mahesh Bhatt’s film Gangster and backed out of my film as she requested me to let her do Gangster as we were under a three-movie deal. She should not play with me, otherwise, I have a lot of things to play with her,” the producer said.