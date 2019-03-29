Kollam abduction case: The migrant’s daughter will be sent to govt shelter home and accused in judicial custody

The police who has traced the main accused in the Kollam abduction case ( Mohamad Roshan) from Mumbai now has decided to keep him in judicial custody for further procedures. The alleged victim was sent to shelter home which is under the control of Child welfare commission.

The reports have confirmed that police are yet to confirm the authentic age of the alleged victim as the accused confirmed that she was not minor.

According to the photocopy submitted by her father from the previous school, she has studied; the girl is 17 years, 6 months and 2 days old. Since they have no another document to prove the same they are looking forward for her birth certificate.

To get conclusive evidence, we will be getting certificates from her previous school in Pali, Rajasthan,” CI of Oachira police station told

Roshan will be booked under the POSCO section until the police receive credible evidence regarding the girl’s age.