Kummanam submits nomination; holds only 512 rupees on hand and one lakh in the bank.

Mar 29, 2019, 07:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Kummanam Rajasekharan, the BJP candidate from Thiruvandhamatnam has only 512 rupees in his hands. There is also a net dividend of a sum of Rs 1,05,212 on both branches of SBT.

His bank balance is that sum total of money which he saved from the salary allotted to him while he was working as the governor of Mizoram. This information was reported in his affidavit, which is supposed to be filed along with the nomination papers.

Kummanam has filed the nomination papers in front of collector Trivandrum collector Vasuki.

Kummanam was accompanied by a large number of workers when he garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda just before he filed his nomination

