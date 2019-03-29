Latest NewsIndia

Shivsena All Set to Contest Elections from West Bengal

Mar 29, 2019, 10:55 am IST
BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena has made a decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal on its own. The party has declared that it will field candidates in 15 out of the 42 seats in the West Bengal.

“Today we announced candidates for 11 seats. Within a few days, we will declare candidates in four more seats. The BJP leadership in Bengal can never fight the TMC. That is why Shiv Sena has entered the fray,” said the party’s state general secretary Ashok Sarkar said.

“All the tainted leaders of the TMC have joined the BJP making it an extended part of the ruling party,” he claimed.

Shiv Sena announced candidates from Tamluk, Contai, Midnapur, North Kolkata, Purulia, Barrackpore, Bankura, Barasat, Bishnupur, North Malda, Jadavpur.

