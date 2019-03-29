Teacher at Malayalam University Apologises For Insulting NDA Candidate

BJP candidate of Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, VT Rama, was allegedly subjected to insult and ridicule by a teacher of Thunjathezhuthachan Malayalam University on Wednesday. She had approached the University as a part of her election campaign when university teacher Muhammed Rafi misbehaved with Rama as she arrived at the library of the University seeking votes from staff and students.

“When we entered Library for the campaign, Muhammed Rafi, who was sitting there, shouted at Rama and showered abusive words on her. She was also asked to leave. It was the intervention vice chancellor that eventually brought the situation under control” said Madathil Ravi, spokesperson of Malappuram district committee of BJP.

Now Muhammad Rafi has said that he regrets misbehaving to the NDA candidate and that he is ready to apologize

to the candidate.

The university authorities had sought an explanation from the teacher for his behavior. BJP had approached police, women’s commission and election commission against the assistant professor for the misbehavior.