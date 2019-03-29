This new photo of Tovino Thomas is getting viral

“Lucifer” directed by Prithviraj has come to the audience with a good reception. The pre-production members are celebrating their victory for worldwide acceptance.

The celebration picture shared by Tovino Thomas is now getting viral.

The buzz creator has posted the celebration picture with the tag that he has knowledge not only in acting but also in lighting.

Apart from Tovino, there were Mohanlal, Suchitra, Supriya and Prithviraj were present in the photo. The film is written by Murali Gopywith Manju Warrier as the lead heroine.