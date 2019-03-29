Two seven-year-old school kids asked to stay in the scorching sun for not paying the fees in Kerala.

Two seven year old students were asked to stay for 3 hours under the scorching sun for not paying the school fees. The incident happened in Aluva in Ernakulam District.

The students were asked to stay outside in the middle of the examination in such a condition where heat waves are rising up in Kerala.

The victims were identified as students from class 2. Reports say that they were not able to pay the school fees which was an amount of 990 Rs, only for the month of March. As a punishment, the students were asked to stand outside the examination hall till 12 pm. One among the students had nervous problems and had vision problem as well.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission had filed a case against the school authorities.

Following a complaint by the student’s parents, Aluva West police have filed a case under Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act against the school principal