Two Terrorists Killed in an Encounter in Jammu And Kashmir’s Budgam

In the third such encounter in the past 24 hours, two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kashmir’s Budgam on Friday morning.

The firing has stopped for now and search operations are still underway at the sector to sanitize the area as the reports suggest that there are at least three terrorists hiding inside residential buildings in this area.

The bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered along with an assault rifle a US-made M16 rifle. Five Army jawans were also injured. According to sources, one of the two terrorists killed is a foreigner.