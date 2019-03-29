Latest NewsInternational

Venezuelan Crisis: Maduro government bars Juan Guaido from public office

Mar 29, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
Worsening the crisis in  Venezuela the Nicolas Maduro government barred opposition leader. Venezuelan government has barred opposition leader Juan Guaido from holding public office for 15 years.

Venezuela’s Comptroller General Elvis Amoroso said, the decision was taken following an investigation that shows irregularities in his financial records. He said, the decision will be for the maximum period established in the decree with the scope, courage and strength of the law against corruption.

Guaido, the leader of the US-backed opposition-controlled National Assembly, has challenged Maduro and his socialist party for power. He invoked the country’s constitution to declared himself interim president in January, arguing Maduro’s May 2018 reelection was illegitimate

