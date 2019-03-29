What should we eat to avoid cancer in India?

1. Avoid sugar and refined carbohydrates completely

2. Go for a high fiber diet

3. Stop the use of dairy products completely – Milk is meant for the calf not humans. The calf grows within days and such rapid growth needs a very high quantity of growth hormones which are present in milk. But for us the milk with high growth hormones only promotes cancer. If you wish you can google about IGF (Insulin-like Growth Hormone) and it’s relationship with cancer and also it’s presence in milk. Please stop the intake of dairy products completely.

4. Drink a lot of water

5. Take citric foods

6. Take sunbath without fail. Sunbath produces Vitamin D in the body. This also reduces cholesterol. Vitamin D is helpful for the bones. In the case of cancer, Vitamin D regulates the cell cycle and stops the unnecessary rapid cell cycles which lead to a tumor. Therefore Vitamin D is very essential.

7. Spices like turmeric, black pepper, garlic, ginger all have anti-cancerous properties.

8. The diet needs personalized customization as per individual requirements. But the above facts will be applicable in all cases.