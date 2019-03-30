A Month After IAF Strikes, Pak Army Lets Journalist Visit Balakot

Pakistan had been in a denial mode regarding Indian attack at Balakot and although they said India did put bombs in Pak territory, they didn’t admit that it had hit any targets. Now, after a month since the Balakkot attack, Pakistan Army finally took a group of journalists in the area, sources in the government have said. A team of scribes was taken to the spot on March 28 (Thursday), they said.

Journalists escorted by the Pak army met the children and made videos, they said, adding that the area is protected by Frontier Corp (a Pakistan paramilitary force).

Pakistan also said that it could not establish any links between the 54 people detained by its investigative agencies and the Pulwama attack. Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s statement came a month after India handed a dossier on the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s involvement in the February 14 Pulwama attack.

Meanwhile, IAF chief BS Dhanoa said that although the proof exists in front of its eyes in the form of the bombed-out structures, Pakistan refuses to acknowledge it.