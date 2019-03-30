Car Explodes Near CRPF Convoy in Jammu and Srinagar Highway

A powerful blast in a Santro car under mysterious circumstances caused panic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Peer Moth near Jawahar Tunnel in Banihal Saturday morning.

Official sources said that the driver of the vehicle has fled from the scene. ‘We are verifying the facts,” officials said.

The CRPF in a statement said, “An explosion took place in a civil car near Banihal while CRPF convoy was on move. The car caught fire and slight damage was caused in the rear of one of the CRPF vehicle. No injuries were caused to CRPF Personnel. Incident being investigated in respect to all possible angles.”

“The CRPF present at the spot found urea, an oil bottle, and one LPG cylinder among the things recovered from the Santro,” said an official.

“The explosion appears to have been caused by a gas cylinder inside the car but this is based on preliminary examination of the car’s wreckage ANI quoted a police officer as having said.