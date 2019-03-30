Disciplinary action was taken against postal employee for sharing a social media post

Disciplinary action was taken against a postal employee for sharing social media post

Disciplinary action is taken against a postal employee working in Idukki, for sharing a social media post on the election. A complaint that the person has violated the modal code of conduct was received in ‘CVigil’ app of the Election Commission and action was taken.

The disciplinary action was taken after the complaint was scrutinized by a committed. The MCMC committee which include ADM, RDO and District Information Officer has taken the decision.