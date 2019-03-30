KeralaLatest News

Education department bans summer vacation classes in state.

Mar 30, 2019, 04:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

The government has ordered not to conduct summer classes in schools during this holiday session in the state. The general education secretary has made it clear that this is applicable to all schools which run in the state.

The new resolution is applicable only to those students who range from primary level from higher secondary schools.

The classes will be conducted only after the first week of June Camps and workshops for up to ten days can be done with special permission.
The action will be taken on the basis of the order issued by the State Child Protection Commission that summer classes should not be conducted due to severe sunstroke condition.

Tags

Related Articles

France freezes assets of Masood Azhar

Mar 15, 2019, 09:34 pm IST

After Rahul Gandhi, Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Challenges PM Modi

Jun 6, 2018, 09:28 pm IST

See How much These Celebrities charged for a Permit to Make their Biopics

Aug 18, 2018, 05:23 pm IST
Naresh Agarwal

Reaction from Naresh Agarwal, amid backlash, on his “Dancer” remark.

Mar 13, 2018, 01:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close