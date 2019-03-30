Gautam Gambhir Pays Huge Compliment to Sanju Samson After his Century. Check this Out

Sanju Samson scored his second IPL century and joined an elite club yesterday although his knock was overshadowed by David Warner’s pyrotechnics and eventually Rajasthan lost the match.

While Virat Kohli (4) has the most hundreds by an Indian batsman, only Murali Vijay (2) and Virender Sehwag (2) are the only other Indians with more than one hundred in the IPL.

Sanju’s knock though was well appreciated by fans and experts alike. He was attacking from the outset and kept the run-rate on the higher side even when Rahane was watchful at the start of the innings.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir said that Sanju is the best Indian wicket-keeper batsman and that he should be in the squad for World Cup.

“I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia” wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

India has not been able to solve the number 4 problem for World cup yet. Although we have tried a number of players at that position, nobody has really grabbed the spot and made it theirs.