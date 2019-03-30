“He hadn’t been getting the respect he deserved”, Sonakshi supports her father on quitting BJP

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has supported her father Shatrughan Sinha on quitting BJP. Sonakshi the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, has recently in an interview revealed this. She also said that her father must have resigned from BJP much ealrier.

“I think he should have done that long ago. He hadn’t been getting the respect he deserved.” “Being a party member from the beginning from the time of JP Narayan ji, Atal ji and Advani ji, my father has a lot of respect within the party and I feel the entire group has not been given the respect they deserve. I think he has done it a bit too late, and he should’ve done it long back,” Sonakshi Sinha was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

“I think if you are not happy with how things are going on around you, you should not shy away from change. That’s what he did,” Sonakshi added.

Shatrughan Sinha, a senior BJP leader and former union minster has ended his relationship with the party on Thursday. He has also informed that he will join Congress on April 6.

Sinha, who was a two-time MP from Patnasahib was replaced by union minister Ravishankar Prasad. Sinha known to be an ardent critic of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He earlier attended the mega rally of opposition leaders conducted by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. It is said that Sinha will be contesting from Patnasahib as a Congress candidate.