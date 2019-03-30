Janhvi Kapoor to act opposite to Rajkummar Rao in a horror comedy

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will play the role of female lead in the horror comedy, “Rooh-Afza”. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma will do the male leads in the film. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing two “poles apart” characters, Roohi and Afsana in the film.

The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost.

The film will be directed by Hardik Mehta and co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Sing Lamba. The film goes on floors in Uttar Pradesh this June and is slated to release on March 20, 2020.