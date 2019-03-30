Jet Airways pilots to go on strike from April 1

The pilots of Jet Airways will go on strike from April 1. The engineers working in the airline will also join with pilots in the strike. The pilots are not getting their salary from January.

The employees accuse that they are not getting the salary from January. Even the majority of December month’s salary also not given by the management. It is hoped that by the end of March the company will pay the salary, as the company will get around 1500 crores from banks. But it did not happen, they accused.

The management clarified that they did not receive the money offered by SBI. That is the reason that they can not dispurse the salary issue.

Jet Airways, the biggest privet airliner in India is in financial crisis for some time. The founder of the airliner Naresh Goyal and his wife has recently stepped down from the director board of the company.