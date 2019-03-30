KeralaLatest News

Just Over Rs 1 lakh in Bank Accounts, Check Out Details of Kummanam Rajasekharan’s Assets

Mar 30, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kummanam Rajasekharan, NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram has filed his election affidavit and the details reveal an example of a humble lifestyle. Kummanam has a total of Rs 1,05,212 in two SBI branches and has only Rs 512 in his hand. The amount in the bank is what remains after spending his salary as Mizoram Governor. The document also reveals that he has ancestral assets worth Rs 10 lakhs.

While serving as the Governor of Mizoram, Kummanam Rajasekharan has earned Rs 31,83,781 and barring the amount left in his account, he had spent the rest to different organizations. Kummanam also has two cases against him and those are for conducting meetings illegaly.

The nomination was given to district collector K Vasuki. Kummanam is competing against Congress sitting M.P Shashi Tharoor and CPI’s C Divakaran.

