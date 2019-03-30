KeralaLatest News

K Surendran Says Upcoming Election is a Chance to Give a Fitting Reply to the Betrayal Towards a Community

Mar 30, 2019, 09:21 am IST
Less than a minute

Adoor: NDA candidate at Pathanamthitta, K Surendran has said that the upcoming Loksabha election is a chance to give a fitting reply to the betrayal towards a community. Sabarimala is indeed the main topic of election. All the suppression and mocking that we had to endure will be answered through the election, he said.

“Sabarimala is not a place where anyone can go. The vote should not be just for protecting the customs at Sabarimala but for raising the standards of Sabarimala as a world class pilgrimage” said Surendran at a campaign at Adoor.

Meanwhile, M.P Suresh Gopi said that each vote at Pathanamthitta should be a reaction against all the suppression that the devotees had to face. K Surendran should reach parliament to ensure that Sabarimala is in safe hands. Surendran’s victory will be Pathanamthitta’s victory, he said.

Tags

Related Articles

13 transgender persons will contest the general elections in Pakistan this year

May 24, 2018, 06:07 pm IST

Here are some unbelievable secrets about actress Sridevi

Aug 12, 2018, 08:35 pm IST

Facebook ads start showing ‘Click-to-WhatsApp’ buttons to users

Dec 18, 2017, 06:58 pm IST

Believe It or Not. This Slipper Costs Rs 45000 on Amazon!

Oct 30, 2018, 11:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close