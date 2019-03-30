K Surendran Says Upcoming Election is a Chance to Give a Fitting Reply to the Betrayal Towards a Community

Adoor: NDA candidate at Pathanamthitta, K Surendran has said that the upcoming Loksabha election is a chance to give a fitting reply to the betrayal towards a community. Sabarimala is indeed the main topic of election. All the suppression and mocking that we had to endure will be answered through the election, he said.

“Sabarimala is not a place where anyone can go. The vote should not be just for protecting the customs at Sabarimala but for raising the standards of Sabarimala as a world class pilgrimage” said Surendran at a campaign at Adoor.

Meanwhile, M.P Suresh Gopi said that each vote at Pathanamthitta should be a reaction against all the suppression that the devotees had to face. K Surendran should reach parliament to ensure that Sabarimala is in safe hands. Surendran’s victory will be Pathanamthitta’s victory, he said.