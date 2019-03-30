Kerala reels under extreme heatwave conditions; UV index in sunlight rises up; Read to know more

During this period where heat waves in the state are increasing, the rate of ultraviolet radiation emitted from the sun is rising to a dangerous level.

The degree of UV rays is determined by the UV index. Report says that the index can range from 0-12 due to n. This could be normal if the UV index is up to 3 degrees. This would be dangerous if the UV index raises more than 9 degrees.

The disaster management has confirmed that the UV index in many districts in Kerala is more than 12 degree. This would bring serious harm even if sun beams are allowed to fall on your bare skin less than 10 minutes.