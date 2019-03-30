Mission Shakti Speech: Election Commission Says P.M Modi Didn’t Violate Poll Codes

The Election Commission (EC) said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mission Shakti’ address did not violate the model code of conduct (MCC).

The commission, which had asked five officers to look into a complaint by CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, said it concurred with the findings of the committee that there had been no violation of the model code of conduct.

“The committee members examined in detail the transcript of PM’s message, inputs given by DG (director general), DD and DG, AIR and all correspondence received from them. It is clear that Doordarshan only used the feed provided by ANI (news agency Asia News International). The All India Radio has taken audio output as broadcast by Doordarshan news for dissemination over All India Radio network,” the appointed committee said in its report.

“The committee has, therefore, reached the conclusion that the MCC provision regarding misuse of official mass media … is not attracted in the instant case,” the commission said, citing the report of the committee constituted to look into the case.

The panel, headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, said in its report that it was told by officials from public broadcaster Doordarshan that the telecast of Modi’s speech was not live and was sourced from ANI news agency.