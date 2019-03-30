Prabhas looses 10 kilos to take a sleek route for “Saaho”

Prabhas who came with his bulky avatar in Baahubali Series is now shedding his weight for ‘Saaho’. The actor who had gained 20 kgs for Baahubali has now worked hard to lose 10 kilos for his next action venture avatar.

Parabas has been working out with a low-carb diet followed by enormous proteins bending it with a perfect dose of cardio.

Prabhas is known for his dedication, the actor has put aside five years for the Bahubal series.

From his preparation, it can be clearly understood that his new venture will be an action packed thriller entertainer.

It has been reported that the actor who wanted to keep the unauthenticity of the actions sequences did a majority of the shots without getting as dupe.