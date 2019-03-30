CinemaEntertainment

Prabhas looses 10 kilos to take a sleek route for “Saaho”

Mar 30, 2019, 05:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Prabhas who came with his bulky avatar in Baahubali Series is now shedding his weight for ‘Saaho’. The actor who had gained 20 kgs for Baahubali has now worked hard to lose 10 kilos for his next action venture avatar.

Parabas has been working out with a low-carb diet followed by enormous proteins bending it with a perfect dose of cardio.

Prabhas is known for his dedication, the actor has put aside five years for the Bahubal series.

From his preparation, it can be clearly understood that his new venture will be an action packed thriller entertainer.

It has been reported that the actor who wanted to keep the unauthenticity of the actions sequences did a majority of the shots without getting as dupe.

Tags

Related Articles

Transgender Beauty

Here is a transgender beauty who is more beautiful than Bollywood actresses – See Pics

Mar 25, 2018, 07:56 am IST
expensive wedding

These are the most expensive celebrity wedding functions

Mar 9, 2018, 04:51 pm IST
gauri-khan-revealed-about-her-daughter-suhanas-bollywood-debut

Gauri Khan revealed about her Daughter Suhana’s Bollywood Debut

Mar 14, 2018, 09:40 am IST
Sridevi & RGV

‘Stone-hearted’ RGV emotional side shocks Sridevi’s fans

Feb 27, 2018, 06:51 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close