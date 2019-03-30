Rahul Gandhi Promises to Scrap NITI Ayog If Voted to Power

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party if voted to power, will get rid of the NITI Aayog and replace it with a “lean” Planning Commission.

“If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM and fudging data,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

“We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists and experts with less than 100 staff,” he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s announcement, Union Minister VK Singh questioned the effectiveness of the Planning Commission. “Your party was in power for 60 odd years, and your family’s version of Planning Commission didn’t deliver much,” VK Singh tweeted.

“Rahul Gandhi, rather than talking about breaking down institutions or tearing up ordinances, think about what you can contribute to the country. Tough ask, eh?” the BJP leader said.

The National Institution for Transforming India, also called NITI Aayog, was formed via a resolution of the Union Cabinet on January 1, 2015.