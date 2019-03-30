Really Bad News For Mohanlal-Prithviraj Team’s Lucifer

Mohanlal-Prithviraj Team’s Lucifer is smashing records and heading ahead to become an industrial hit, but all is not well for the political thriller. Once again, as it happens so often, its Tamilrockers, the culprit. The infamous website has been releasing new movies online for quite some time, and although steps have been taken to block over 12000 piracy websites, it has all gone in vain.

According to reports, Lucifer is available to watch online and download in HD quality. Lucifer has been making the headlines for a long time now and people have been waiting with bated breath to watch in on the big screen.

As per reports, other websites including madrasrockers, jio rockers, filmywap, moviezwap, jalshamoviez, khatrimaza, tamilyogi, tamilgun, kuttyweb movies, Moviesda too have leaked the movie online.