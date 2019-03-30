Latest NewsTechnology

Shanghai in China becomes World's first district with 5G

Mar 30, 2019
Shanghai in China has created history by providing 5G coverege. Shanghai has claimed that it has become the world’s first district using both 5G coverage and broadband gigabit network. 5G is the next generation of cellular technology with download speeds that are 10 to 100 times faster than 4G LTE networks.

Shanghai’s vice-mayor Wu Qing made the network’s first 5G video call on Huawei’s Mate X smartphone, the first 5G foldable phone.

In February, Shanghai announced a 5G deployment programme at Hongqiao Railway Station where users would be able to watch live broadcasts of town hall meetings and experience lightning-quick downloads of high-resolution movies as and when 5G-powered phones and tablets become available.

