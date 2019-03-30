Stay on Bed and Earn Rs 6 lakhs per month! Do You Want this Job?

NASA has got a new job opening, one that pays very well and only requires you to stay in bed. The space agency is actually offering Rs. 12 lakh (16,500 euros) for the job.

The prolonged bed rest is part of the “Artificial Gravity Bed Rest” study that launched this week into the effects of weightlessness on the human body.

The space agencies want Earthbound volunteers to test how artificial gravity might help keep astronauts healthy in space, the CNET reported on Friday.

Prolonged space travel can have side effects on the human body, including problems like muscle and bone breakdown and movement of fluids into the head.

This is why NASA and the European Space Agency are looking for 24 volunteers to investigate these problems and their countermeasures.

For the experiment, NASA is looking for 12 men and 12 women between the ages of 24 and 55 to basically lie in bed for two months. And for their trouble, they’ll be paid a hefty $18500, or approximately Rs 12.81 lakh.

The 24 men and women will spend their days and nights in beds angled downward by six degrees, propped up with their feet at an incline above their heads, with one shoulder touching the mattress at all times, the report said.

This position reduces blood flow to the extremities, like astronauts in space experience.