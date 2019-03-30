“The heroes who know how to smash all records’; Google praises Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’

The Internet giant ‘Google’ has come forward to praise the Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. The Mohanlal starrer ‘Lucifer’ has already broken many records in the box-office. The film has been in the number one position in ‘Google trending’. Google India has officially announced it.

Google India has announced this on twitter. Google India has also released an animation video with the twitter message.

Lucifer which marks the directorial debut of Malayalam actor Prithviraj has received both critical acclaim and audience response. The film penned by actor Murali Gopi and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor is getting a positive response from the audience and has collected around 14 crore rupees as the initial day collection in the worldwide box office.