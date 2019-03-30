KeralaLatest News

Thodupuzha child attack case: Writer Deepa Nishanth criticizes the child’s mother

Mar 30, 2019, 10:40 pm IST
Writer Deepa Nishanth has criticised the the the mother of the kid who was attacked by his mother’s lover in Thodupuzha. Deepa on her Facebook post wrote her opinion.

A 77-year-old child was bruttally beaten by his mother’s lover. The child is in the hospital and living with the help of the ventilator.

Read Full Facebook Post: 

