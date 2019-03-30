Latest NewsIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Nishad Party left ‘Grand Alliance’; Likely to join NDA

Mar 30, 2019, 03:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Uttar Pradesh, giving a shock to SP – BSP alliance, Nishad Party has decided to quit the ‘Grand Alliance’ of opposition. The party will liely to join NDA. Nishad party has seized the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency from BJP in a by-election earlier. Gorakhpur, the constituency which Yogi Adityanth represented was seize by Nishad party after Yogi become the Chief Minister of UP.

The party leader Sanjay Nishad and his son Praveen, the sitting MP from Gorakhpur met with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. THe decision to quit grand alliance was declared after this meeting.

