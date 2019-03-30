Vivo s1 launched in India; key specs and price details revealed

The Chinese brand Vivo has launched its new mobile variant into the smartphone platform. The new gadget is included in the S series and hence the name Vivo S1. The phone will cost around 24,500. The phone is available in two colors ( Blue and Peach Pink). Though the company has reported that the phone will be launched in India, they have not provided the precise date of the launch.

SPECIFICATIONS

The Vivo S1 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The S1 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.95 percent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor.

In terms of optics, the phones employs a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 12-mega-pixel primary sensor along with an f/1.78 lens, 8-mega-pixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-mega-pixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For the front, the phone features a 24.8-mega-pixel selfie shooter.

The phone is provided with 1 GG RAM and 128 internal storage. The storage can be extended up to 256 GB.