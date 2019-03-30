WATCH; the video of Krunal Pandya trying to Mankadin Agarwal.

Mankading controversy over Indian Premier League is not over. This time Mumbai Indians spinner Krul Pandya tried to force Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal to expel. Earlier Kings XI captain R Ashwin has suspended Jos Buttler by Mankading against Rajasthan Royals. This had created much controversy in IPL world.

Now the video of Krunal Pandya is getting viral on Social Media the fans are saying that this is the typical reply for Aswin who created a mess in cricket history.