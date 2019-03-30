Video

WATCH; the video of Krunal Pandya trying to Mankadin Agarwal.

Mar 30, 2019, 09:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Mankading controversy over Indian Premier League is not over. This time Mumbai Indians spinner Krul Pandya tried to force Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal to expel. Earlier Kings XI captain R Ashwin has suspended Jos Buttler by Mankading against Rajasthan Royals. This had created much controversy in IPL world.

Now the video of Krunal Pandya is getting viral on Social Media the fans are saying that this is the typical reply for Aswin who created a mess in cricket history.

Tags

Related Articles

Sridevi

From the surgeries to the loans; Sridevi’s uncle reveals it all

Mar 10, 2018, 02:47 pm IST

Lady Poses For Photo Gets Swept Off by Huge Wave

Mar 21, 2019, 11:55 am IST

(Video)Firefighters Cannot Fight Fire in the Midst of Tornado, Loses Hose

Sep 20, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

Viral Hilarious Video: Pakistani boy sings his request

Jan 25, 2018, 07:02 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close