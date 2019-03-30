Latest NewsIndia

‘Will campaign on Sabarimala issue; BJP will have MP’s from Kerala, claims Amit Shah

Mar 30, 2019, 04:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP national president Amit Shah claimed that BJP will certainly have MP’s from Kerala in the next Lok Sabha. He said this to Malayalam news channel in Gandhi Nagar.

He said that BJP will make use of Sabarimala women entry in the election campaign. Sabarimala issue will be used in the campaigning. BJP is presenting a good contest in the state.BJP also have a hope in the state. BJP will certainly secure some seats in the state, Shah said.

Amit Shah submitted his nomination today. He is contesting from Gandhi Nagar constituency in Gujarat. It is the sitting seat of BJP veteran L.K.Advani. Advani was denied seat this time. Shah submitted a nomination after helding a roadshow in the Gandhi Nagar. A group of senior BJP leaders accompanied Shah.

Tags

Related Articles

Gangrape_5

5 women on anti-trafficking awareness camp gangraped at gunpoint

Jun 22, 2018, 11:53 am IST

Aadhaar data breached for just Rs. 500!!: The Complete story of the incident is here

Jan 4, 2018, 04:58 pm IST

Ex PM reacted to Modi’s allegation of “Secret meeting between congress and Pakistan”.

Dec 13, 2017, 07:37 pm IST
yogi-upbypolls

‘BJP will repeat 2014 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Bypolls’

Mar 11, 2018, 03:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close