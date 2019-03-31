Check Out the Number of Cases Against CPI(M) Candidate P Jayarajan as Mentioned in his Affidavit

P Jayarajan, CPI(M) candidate from Vadakara constituency’s election affidavit has revealed some shocking details about the number of cases that he is involved in. While Jayarajan has been widely criticized as a man of violent politics, the actual numbers are even more shocking.

Jayarajan has almost ten cases against him which includes two murder cases-murder of Kathiroor Manoj and Shukoor. He was punished for one case as well.

It was for unlawful assembly and destroying public property that Koothuparamb First Class Magistrate court had passed a verdict against Jayarajan- a sentence of two and a half years and fine. Jayarajan has filed an appeal on this and the decision is still pending.

The biggest charges against Jayarajan is for being involved in plots to kill Manoj and Pramod. He is also accused of hiding the plot to kill Shukoor.

The affidavit also says that jayarajan has with him Rs 2000 and his wife possess Rs 5000. His bank investment is 8,22,022 and his wife’s investment is 31,75,418. His wife also has other aassets worth Rs 16 lakhs. There are no loans in the name of Jayarajan.