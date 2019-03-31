IPL: SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore

In IPL cricket, SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. The hostes SunRisers defeated Royal Challengers by 118 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today.

Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. But the tremendous batting performance by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner laid the foundation for SRH. Jonny Bairstow scored 114 runs in 56 balls and David Warner scored100 in just 55 balls. On the foundation of this duo’s centuries, the SRH scored 231 runs in the specualted overs by losing just two wickets.

In reply, the RCB is batting lineup was stopped by Hyderabad bowlers, led by Mohammad Nabi’s four-wicket haul, pummelled RCB into submission. The RCB scored only 113 runs losing all it’s wickets in 19.5 overs, registering an emphatic 118-run win.