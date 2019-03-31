Latest NewsSports

IPL: SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mar 31, 2019, 08:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

In IPL cricket,  SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. The hostes SunRisers defeated Royal Challengers by 118 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today.

Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. But the tremendous batting performance by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner laid the foundation for SRH.  Jonny Bairstow scored 114 runs in 56 balls and David Warner scored100 in just 55 balls. On the foundation of this duo’s centuries, the SRH scored 231 runs in the specualted overs by losing just two wickets.

In reply, the RCB is batting lineup was stopped by Hyderabad bowlers, led by Mohammad Nabi’s four-wicket haul, pummelled RCB into submission. The RCB scored only 113 runs losing all it’s wickets in 19.5 overs, registering an emphatic 118-run win.

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi hurried back to Delhi to solve crisis inside the party

Nov 17, 2018, 01:25 pm IST

Resurgent Liverpool Thrashes Manchester City

Jan 15, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Modi Govt releases Rs.260 Crore for 5 new medical colleges

Dec 12, 2018, 10:43 pm IST
sunanda-pushkar-1480222973

Massive twist in Sunanda Pushkar murder case

Jul 18, 2017, 12:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close