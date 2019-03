Twenty six persons were injured after a KSRTC AC Volvo bus met with an accident at Avinashi in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

The bus proceeding to Bengaluru from Pathanamthitta lost control and overturned Sunday morning at 2 am. All the injured are Keralites. The condition of Seby Varghese is reported to be serious. The injured has been admitted at various hospitals in Tirupur and Coimbatore.