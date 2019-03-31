‘Lucifer imparts a valuable lesson to Malayalam directors’; Actor Thampi Antony praises ‘team Lucifer’

Recently released Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ starring Mohanlal is getting a positive response from everywhere. The film which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj has got an earth-shattering opening at the box-office. The film has crossed the 50 crore marks within the third day of its release. The film has grabbed both critical and audience acclaim.

Adding to this now actor Thami Antony has come forward with a Facebook post in which he imparts his opinion about the film. Thampi reveals that he did not see the film yet and going to see it very soon. But he is of opinion that the film gives a valuable lesson to Malayalam film industry and for directors.

