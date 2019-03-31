Narendra Modi trying to project himself as Hanuman, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pressing buttons for everything including the A-Satellite missile to portray himself as some kind of a Hanuman.

Addressing a convention of party workers here, he said: “The Prime Minister is trying to portray himself as a Hanuman by pressing the button for the launch of A-SAT missile.”

He said the credit for the A-Satellite mission goes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in whose tenure the anti-Satellite mission was completed.

Abdullah wondered whether a similar button had been pressed resulting in the shooting down of a MI-17 chopper in which six Air force personnel and a civilian were killed in Badgam district.

He said Modi had failed to create jobs for the people.

“He had promised to give two crore jobs to the youth each year. Where are those jobs? He promised to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, but nothing happened.

“The BJP once had the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as its main agenda. That was forgotten after the air strikes by the Indian Air Force.

“Many Indian soldiers were killed in Chhattisgarh, but Modiji never went to meet their families”,he said.