NDA might Introduce a New Candidate at Wayanad to Take on Rahul Gandhi, Says BDJS

Speculations about Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat had been doing the rounds for a time. All the well-wishers of Congress party were getting impatient at the delay of the announcement about Rahul’s candidature, but after a lot of dramas and uncertainties, the decision on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad is finally taken, It has been confirmed that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi WILL CONTEST FROM WAYANAD.

Now it seems like NDA is gearing up for a proper fight at Wayanad by introducing a star candidate. BDJS leader Thushar Vellapally said that they will discuss with NDA leadership at center and decide on whether a leader at the national level should be introduced at Wayanad to take on Rahul Gandhi. There are unconfirmed reports that the NDA candidate at Wayanad will most certainly change.

Earlier, there were speculations that Smriti Irani who is already contesting against Rahul gandhi at Wayanad may set herself up for a fight against Rahul at Wayanad.