New law on working in UAE announced by Sheikh Mohammed

A new law on working in UAE has been announced by Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The two ministerial decrees published in the federal gazette supports people with disabilities.

The first decree, No. 43 of 2018, emphasises on providing equal opportunities for employment for the people with disabilities. The decree stresses that people with disabilities will have access to equal opportunities in the labour market. It also supports people who wish to start their own business.

The decree holds that such persons should not be terminated nor forced to retire, especially if they sustained the disability after they were hired. They should retire when they are of the age or when they are deemed as unfit for work by a medical committee.

Persons with disabilities must be provided with suitable working and health condition and they must be provided with exemptions and privileges wherever necessary. People with disabilities must be given ample opportunity for promotions and other proceeding s related to wiork. The hiring process must be transparent.

The Ministry of Community Development will be cooperating with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), and the Federal Human Resources Authority (Fahr) to determine the reasonable measures which can be undertaken in providing proper work environments for such employees.

The second Ministerial Decree no.38 of2018 is about adopting Emirati sign language Lexicon for the hearing impaired. The Emirati sign language lexicon will contain 21 chapters, including the alphabet, numbers, official documents, tourist attractions, ministries, institutions, authorities, clothes, accessories, folk dishes, family, common actions, descriptions, states, directions, manner, colors, the home and its accessories, titles, professions, education, units of measurement, health, oceans, environments, animals, plants, and sports.