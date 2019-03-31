“P.M Modi Has a Double Stand on Pakistan”, Says Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on taking double standards on Pakistan. He said Modi can do “anything” to win the April-May general elections.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister slammed the Vajpayee-led BJP government for freeing a terrorist like Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

“I have never been to Pakistan. Modi has been to Pakistan, hugged their (former) premier (Nawaz Sharif), attended a marriage, called their intelligence agency ISI to probe Pathankot (air base attack),” Mr Singh told reporters.

“On one hand, he (Modi) gets people to oppose Pakistan and on the other, he writes a letter to Pakistan. Modi can do anything to win elections,” said Digvijay Singh