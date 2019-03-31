KeralaLatest News

Pinarayi Vijayan on Rahul Gandhi Contesting From Wayanad

Mar 31, 2019
After a lot of dramas and uncertainties, the decision on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad is finally taken, It has been confirmed that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi  WILL CONTEST FROM WAYANAD.  The official announcement on this was made by A.K Antony. Wayanad DCC said that it is thrilled to have Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad.

Congress said that Rahul Gandhi’s fight is against BJP and Narendra Modi but Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed that argument.

“If you contest from Kerala, how can you ever say that it is a contest against BJP? This can only be seen as a contest against the left in Kerala. We are confident at Wayanad and will be able to win against Rahul Gandhi” said C.M.

Speculations about Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat had been doing the rounds for a time. All the well-wishers of Congress party were getting impatient at the delay of the announcement about Rahul’s candidature. Wayanad seat is considered as a stronghold of Congress party.

