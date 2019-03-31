Priyanka and Nick Headed For Divorce? Here’s The Truth

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are not having a good time with each other and the couple is already headed for a divorce, claims a magazine.

According to OK! magazine, the star couple is quickly falling out of love as they are “starting to really get to know each other”.

“They’ve been fighting about everything – work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things…And now they’re paying the price. Their marriage is hanging by a thread,” said a source.

“But recently Nick has seen a controlling side to her. She also has a temper — that’s something Nick wasn’t aware of until after the wedding celebrations.”it adds.

According to the source, Nick’s family is “begging him to end” the marriage as they initially thought Priyanka was “this mature woman who was ready to settle down and have kids”, but they now feel she’s a party girl who “acts like she is 21”.

However, the actress’ representatives have denied the report.