KeralaLatest News

Rahul’s entry will not affect LDF; Will win 20 out of 20, claims Kodiyeri

Mar 31, 2019, 05:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPM state secretary kodiyeri Balakrishnan claimed that the entry of Rahul Gandhi in Kerala will not affect LDF. Rahul is afraid that he will be lost in Amethi that is why he came to Kerala for contesting. The LDF will win 20 out 20 seats in Kerala, he said.

Kodiyeri asked that Rahul Gandhi who is not confident of contesting in his own constituency will how to lead the coalition against BJP. Rahul contesting from Wayanadu is proof that the Congress will not get seats from North India. Kodyieri claimed that will show the strength of Left to Rahul.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Transgender’s new opportunity at life provided by the Indian Navy

Dec 7, 2017, 09:23 am IST

Noted Film celebrities from very rich families, but having no filmy background

Feb 3, 2018, 03:07 pm IST

Nivin Pauly and Rosshan Andrrews are planning to make again a big budget period movie

Nov 3, 2018, 02:36 pm IST

Fuel prices declined once again

Nov 16, 2018, 06:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close