Scotland M.P Watched Lucifer at Theatres, Here is What he Said

Lucifer, Mohanlal’s latest political thriller which also marks actor Prithviraj’s directorial debut has been creating ripples. The film is already an industrial hit and was at the top of Google trending. Scotland M.P Martyn Day, who is a well-known fan of Malayalam films has now watched Lucifer and said that he enjoyed the film thoroughly. M.P’s wife is a Malayali who probably introduced Malayalam films to the M.P.

Martyn Day’s wife said that because it happened to be a political thriller, Day had extra interest in the film. So far, all the Malayalam films Day had watched were through DVD and online streaming and this was the first time he made it into a theatre to watch a Malayalam film. He was a special guest at a theatre in London where fans show was held.

Here is what he tweeted earlier after watching some of the other Malayalam films.

Yesterday I watched https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0887769/ about the struggles of Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja against the… Gepostet von Martyn Day am Montag, 30. Juli 2018

Finally watched Adam Joan, https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6581440/ i was delighted to meet Narain last year when he was… Gepostet von Martyn Day am Sonntag, 10. Juni 2018