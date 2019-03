Veteran Malayalam director Priyadarshan has praised the Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. Priyadarshan in his Facebook page has written the opinion on Lucifer. Lucifer the Mohanlal film is getting positivie response from both audience and critics. The film is openeded to recored breaking perfromance in box-office.

Lucifer is one of the Best Mass Movie in Malayalam . Congratulations to Lalu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy Gepostet von Priyadarshan am Samstag, 30. März 2019